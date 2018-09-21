Roxbury trail to open Sept. 22

Roxbury Land Trust and Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition will open the trail connection between the land trust’s Gavel Family Farm Preserve on the east side of Dorothy Diebold Lane and the Lilly Preserve Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.

The new half-mile connector will be officially opened as the “yellow” trail during a public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dorothy Diebold Lane in Roxbury.

With the opening of this trail, hikers will now be able to travel from RLT’s Gavel Family Farm Preserve to the Lilly Preserve via the new yellow trail connector and eventually reach the Baldwin Preserve on Route 317.

The yellow trail leads into the woods directly across the field from the handicap-accessible picnic benches on the east side of Dorothy Diebold Lane.

With the connection of these preserves, hikers can now travel from Gavel to Lilly and cross Route 317 into the Baldwin Preserve’s trail system leading to Lower County Rd. then return to their vehicle at Gavel making one big loop.