Roxbury spaghetti dinner on tap

The Men’s Group of the Roxbury Congregational Church will hold a spaghetti supper March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 24 Church St. church.

The supper will feature homemade spaghetti, sauce and meatballs, salads, bread, ice cream with brownies, coffee tea and juice.

Gluten-free options will be available.

Admission is $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for youth 5 to 12 and free for children under 5, with proceeds to support the church’s work and mission activities.