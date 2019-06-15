Roxbury’s ‘Studio Stars’ to celebrate artists

The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury celebrate its 25th anniversary with “Studio Stars,” a special exhibition of artwork by local artists, in the coming weeks.

The show will open with a ticketed reception June 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the South Street library.

The event is an invitational, non-juried exhibition and sale by Roxbury artists and community studio alumni artists.

Artists have been invited to create 10” X 10” artworks that will be displayed anonymously and sold for $100 each to benefit the library.

Local artists such as Carrie Beckmann, Barry Blitt, Nancy Lasar, Katie Ré Scheidt, Jack Rosenberg, Phil Stone, and Tom Yost are among the 74 artists participating in th exhibit, with over 150 individual pieces of art represented.

The artworks will be signed on the back so that the identities of the artists are kept secret until after they’ve been purchased.

Tickets for the reception are $40 in advance at www.minormemoriallibrary.org or in person at the library, and $50 at the door.

For more information, call 860-350-2181.