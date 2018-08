Roxbury rummage/bake sale slated

The Roxbury Congregational Church will hold its 15th annual tag/bake sale Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 24 Church St. church.

The sale will be held outside. It will move indoors if it rains.

A light lunch will be available.

To rent a table for $25 or space (to bring your own table) for $20, call Sue at 860-354-1274 before 8 p.m.