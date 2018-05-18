Roxbury rummage/bake sale slated

The Roxbury Congregational Church will hold its annual rummage/bake sale May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gently used clothing, household items of all kinds, some small furniture and other goods will be sold at the 24 Church St. church.

Baked goods will also be sold.

A $5 bag sale will begin at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, to make a donation or to bake for the baked goods table, call Sue at 860-354-1274 before 8 p.m.