Roxbury resident named to foundation board

Connecticut Community Foundation’s members have elected Brian M. Jones of Southbury and Stephen Seward of Roxbury to three-year terms on the foundation’s board of trustees.

Jones and Seward will join a board composed of local residents from across 21 towns, including several in the Greater New Milford area, in the foundation’s service area in Greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills.

The trustees lead the foundation in its mission to create rewarding lives and thriving communities in the region—through stewardship of charitable funds created by donors and through grantmaking to nonprofit organizations tackling pressing community issues.

“The talents, wisdom and energies of members of the Board of Trustees have navigated Connecticut Community Foundation though 95 years of change and renewal in Greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills,” said Douglas Johnson, chair of the foundation’s board of trustees.

“Brian Jones and Stephen Seward, with their enormous commitments to community service and to the region, will be extraordinary assets as we look to the future,” Johnson said.