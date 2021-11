3 1 of 3 / Elaine Curley Show More Show Less 2 of 3 / Elaine Curley Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ROXBURY — The town’s new officials were sworn into office on Tuesday morning, Nov 16, during a ceremony beginning at 9 a.m.

Town Clerk, Peter Hurlbut conducted the procedures for Patrick Roy as First Selectman, Kim Tester as Selectman, and Russ DiRienzo as Selectman, to begin their service to the town.