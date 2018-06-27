Roxbury man killed in Middlebury motorcycle crash

A Roxbury man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Middlebury.

Middlebury Police Chief Fran Dabbo said Brendan Daly, 40, died at Waterbury Hospital after being ejected from his bike.

Daly had been riding westbound on Route 64 when he tried to pass a car that was turning left onto Christian Road, Dabbo said. Daly struck the driver’s side door and was thrown from his bike, Dabbo said.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team is handling the case.

Dabbo said he does not anticipate police will file charges against the driver of the car.

“As of right now we’re not expecting that, but it is still under investigation,” he said.

The number of fatalities from motorcycle crashes in the state has stayed consistent over the past two years, with 52 deaths in 2016 and 51 in 2017, according to preliminary data from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

The association’s preliminary data shows motorcycle fatalities across the country decreased by 5.6 percent from 2017 to 2016.