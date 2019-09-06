Roxbury loop to open to hikers

The Roxbury Land Trust invites hikers and outdoor enthusiasts to celebrate the opening of a 1.6-mile loop at its River Road Preserve Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

Overall, the hike will be roughly 2.5 miles of moderate walking with some challenging sections.

Hikers should meet in the River Road Preserve parking area on River Road in Roxbury, wear appropriate footwear and bring a bottle of water.

In addition to the loop, the white-blazed trail connects existing trails and is part of a newly acquired 37.4-acre parcel expanding the River Road Preserve so that it links to RLT’s three nearby properties: Orzech, Golden Harvest and Erbacher Preserves.