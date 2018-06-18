Roxbury library to kick off program

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will kick off its “Libraries Rock” summer reading program June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Festivities will be held at Hurlburt Park, 18 Apple Lane.

The Roxbury Recreation Commission and the library will provide a DJ and refreshment.

Offerings will include face painting, balloon twisting, a bounce house, registration for the summer reading program and more.

The reading program will run from June 22 through July 28 and feature reading, prizes, free raffle tickets, movies and live entertainment.

Each child who registers will receive a gift bag filled with surprises. The summer reading program will feature Children who participate in the program will win books and prizes for visiting the library and for reading books.

T hroughout the course of the summer reading program, several weekly events will be held at the South Street library.

Events will include movies and popcorn Mondays at 4 p.m., story time Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m., story time with books, songs, bubbles and crafts Fridays at 11 a.m. and a special program Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.

For information, call 860-350-2181.