ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will host bestselling author Ross King live online from London as he presents his latest book, “The Bookseller of Florence,” on Monday, May 17, at 4 p.m.

King’s new book tells the true story of Vespasiano da Bisticci, known in his lifetime as the “king of the world’s booksellers.” Vespasiano’s shop in Florence’s “Street of Booksellers” supplied popes, princes and three generations of the Medici with hundreds of manuscripts.