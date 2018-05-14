Roxbury library to hold book sale

The Friends of the Roxbury Library will hold its annual book sale June 2-4 on the grounds of Hodge Memorial Library in town.

A preview party will kick off festivities June 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at HML, 4 North St.

Offerings will include hors d’oeuvres, wine, champagne and lemonade.

In addition, patrons may purchase books, including those from the Better Book selection, art, autographed books and more.

The sale will be open June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 4 from noon to 3 p.m.

A Chinese auction, featuring chances for over 25 prizes, including those from many local businesses, as well as jewelry and art, will run through June 2.

Winners will be announced June 3 at 3 p.m., and they do not need to be present.

Most outside books will cost $1 to $2 June 3.

On June 4, patrons can fill a bag with outside books for $5, and purchase inside books for half price.

Tickets to the preview party are $20 per person or $35 per couple and are available at the door.

For information, call Minor Memorial Library at 860-350-2181.