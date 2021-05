Contributed /

ROXBURY —Award-winning artist and teacher Bob Lenz will present his landscapes and still lifes, many of which he painted in Litchfield County, next month at Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street. The public is invited to meet the artist at the opening reception at the library on Saturday, June 2, from 2 to 4 p.m.

This Return to Summer! art show and sale will continue during regular library hours through Saturday, July 17, except when the Community Room is in use for a library program.