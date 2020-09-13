Roxbury library sets virtual programs

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present two virtual programs in the coming days.

The library, in partnership will the town’s Conservation Commission, will offer a program, “Survival by Degrees” with Kent Elkins of Bent of the River Sanctuary in Southbury, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Jeff Belanger, one of New England’s premiere storytellers, will lead “New England Legends,” via Zoom Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Elkins will discuss how climate change is impacting local bird populations.

Based on Belanger’s popular weekly podcast and his Emmy-nominated television series on PBS and Amazon Prime, the Sept. 22 program will discuss highlight from his own adventures and work.

For more than 20 years, he has explored the unexplained, seeking out history, folklore, ghosts, monsters, and legends all over the world.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.minormemoriallibrary.org.