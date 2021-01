Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media

ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury is welcoming Renaissance Art Historian Elaine Ruffulo as she presents the program: “Botticelli, Bankers and The Bonfire of the Vanities” on Monday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m., on Zoom.

The program will trace the life and times of Sandro Botticelli, an Italian painter of the early Renaissance period.