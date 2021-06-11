Roxbury library hosting band performance

3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library, 23 South St. in Roxbury, will host the New Chordtet Band on June 26 at 3 p.m., on the library’s lawn. There will be a Pop-up bar for cocktails and drinks. Picnics are welcome, and lawn chairs and a blanket. This program is free.

Band member Peter McEachern (trombone) has toured and recorded with Blues legend Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, worked and recorded with minimalist composer Lamonte Young and is featured on “Insomnia” with the Thomas Chapin Trio on Knitting Factory Works. McEachern’s newest project “Code 2” will be released on Steeplechase Records Aug. 15, and features Noah Preminger on sax along with Sarin and Pavone.