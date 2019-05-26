Roxbury land trust slates walk

The Roxbury Land Trust will hold a Connecticut Trails Day walk June 1 at 9 a.m. at the Brian E. Tierney Preserve in town.

In case of inclement weather, the event would be canceled.

James Current, the trust’s land and property manager, will lead participants on a hike to view flora and fauna, an old dam and sawmill site, Pulpit Rock (a unique rock outcropping) and The Cascades, a series of waterfalls near Jack’s Brook.

Curren will also discuss streambank issues such as erosion.

The walk is roughly two miles in length and will include occasional rocky and rugged terrain.

Participants should meet in the Squire Road parking lot and are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear and bring water.

The preserve was donated in 1974 by Dr. and Mrs. Robert Sherman in memory of Brian E. Tierney who was killed fighting in the Vietnam War. It encompasses 56 acres and abuts the 25 acres Allen Hurlburt Preserve, a 2004 gift from Sarah Hurlburt in memory of her father.