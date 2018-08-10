Roxbury jazz festival set for Saturday

The Roxbury Recreation Commission and TransMedia Creative LLC will team up to present the first annual Roxbury Connecticut Jazz Festival at Munson Meadow Aug. 11.

Gates will open at 1 p.m., with music to start at 3 p.m.

The festival (www.roxburyjazzfestival.com), co-sponsored by Coldwell Banker and Global Luxury, will showcase a lineup of well-established local and regional Connecticut jazz artists.

In addition to the music, the event will feature a cocktail party, prix fixe boxed lunches sold by the Roxbury Market and an area for local artisans and vendors to sell their products.

Activities for children include adult supervised bounce houses.

Performers will include The Hot Club of Black Rock; Medusa, with Jocelyn Pleasant and Corey Hutchins; the Kathy Thompson Band; Marc Wager and the Roxtones; and The Doug White Quintet.

Music will begin at 3 p.m. The headliner band, The Doug White Quintet, will begin at 8 p.m.

Patrons are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers.

Doug White, Marc Wager and Wayne Ferris came up with the idea for the festival that will take place rain or shine.

A large tent will cover the concert area.

Admission to the VIP cocktail party (sponsors will not be charged) will be $30, which will include free drinks from 1 to 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., the cocktail party will change to a cash bar.

Tickets can be purchased at the Roxbury Market as well as on Eventbrite and Facebook.

Children under 12 will be admitted for free.

Wrist bands will be given to attendees so that people can come and go during the duration of the concert.

A portion of the concert’s proceeds will be donated to Roxbury’s Apple Lane Development Fund, which helps to improve and maintain Hurlburt P