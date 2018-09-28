Roxbury exemption deadlines announced

The Roxbury Assessor’s Office has announced the October deadlines for property tax exemptions and 490 classification.

Exemption for Blindness: To receive a $3,000 assessment exemption, certification of blindness must be obtained from the state of Connecticut, Department of Human Resources, Board of Education and Services for the Blind.

This certificate should be filed with the Assessor’s office by Oct. 1.

Exemption for Totally Disabled Taxpayers: To receive a $1,000 assessment exemption, proof of permanent total disability from the Social Security Administration should be presented to the assessor, along with a signed application Form D-1 (available in the assessor’s office) by Oct. 1.

Veterans Exemption: To be eligible for this exemption, a veteran must have served within the eligible dates provided by State Statute and must file an Honorable Discharge (form DD-214) with the town clerk before Oct. 1.

Farm, Forest and Open Space Assessment: Owners wishing to classify land as Farm Land, Forest Land or Open Space should contact the Assessor’s office for details and applications. The filing period is through Oct. 31.