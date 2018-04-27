Roxbury church to serve spaghetti

The Roxbury Congregational Church’s men’s group will sponsor a spaghetti supper April 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The supper will feature spaghetti, sauce and meatballs, salads, bread, beverages, and brownies with ice cream for dessert

Gluten-free pasta will be available at the 24 Church St. church.

The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 12, and free for children under 5.

The supper will support the church’s work and mission activities helping others in the community.

For more information or tickets, call the church at 860-355-1978.