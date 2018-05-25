Roxbury church to serve pancakes

Roxbury Congregational Church at 24 Church St. will hold a pancake breakfast May 26 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Gluten-free pancakes will be available.

The cost is $5 per person, with a family maximum of $25.

Proceeds will help with costs for the church’s service trip to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation in South Dakota.

Every other year, volunteers fly out to South Dakota to build relationships, build new homes, help repair existing homes and run day camps for the children.