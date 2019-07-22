Roxbury church to hold sale

The Roxbury Congregational Church will hold its 16th annual tag/bake sale Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sale will be held outside unless it rains, in which case it will be inside at the 24 Church St. church.

A light lunch will be available.

Eight-foot tables are available to rent for $25. For $20, individuals can or a space with their own table for $20.

Donated baked goods are also welcome.

For information or to sign up, call Sue at 860-354-1274 before 8 p.m.