Roxbury church to hold dinner

The Men’s Group of the Roxbury Congregational Church at 24 Church St. in Roxbury will hold a spaghetti supper Oct. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The dinner will include spaghetti, sauce and meatballs, salads, bread, ice cream with brownies, and beverages. Gluten-free options will be available.

The cost is $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5.

For more information or tickets, call 860-355-1978.