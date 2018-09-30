https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Roxbury-church-to-hold-dinner-13259556.php
Roxbury church to hold dinner
The Men’s Group of the Roxbury Congregational Church at 24 Church St. in Roxbury will hold a spaghetti supper Oct. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The dinner will include spaghetti, sauce and meatballs, salads, bread, ice cream with brownies, and beverages. Gluten-free options will be available.
The cost is $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5.
For more information or tickets, call 860-355-1978.
