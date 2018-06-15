Roxbury church to hold art show

The Roxbury Congregational Church will hold its 13th annual Art in the Meetinghouse juried art show June 15-17.

The show will include more than 100 works of art, including watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastels, printmaking, mixed media, fine craft, sculpture and graphics, from western Connecticut area artists.

Prizes will be awarded June 15 with a reception at 7:30 p.m. at the 24 Church St. church.

The Best in Show award is $1,500 cash.

The show will also be open June 15 from 6 to 9 p.m., June 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.

All works will be available to purchase.

This year’s juror is Susan Wakeen, who started studies at the Boston School of Fine Arts, where she was influenced by the teachings of Joshua Graham and Dorothy Lepler. Her art studies continued at the Scottsdale Artist School.

For over 25 years, she was recognized as one of the top artists in the field of Doll art, receiving several nominations and awards including “Doll of the Year.”

Wakeen has been awarded First Place at the 2017 International Portrait Society Conference for her sculpture of “Marcy.”

Additionally, she was awarded the 2016 Portrait Society of America Award of Excellence for her Portrait of Catalina.