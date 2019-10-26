Roxbury church sets grief workshop

The Roxbury Congregational Church will hold a workshop, “Managing Grief and Loss Through the Holiday Season,” Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

The Rev. Sam Dexter, manager of spiritual care at the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Danbury, will lead the workshop in the parish hall of the church at 24 Church St.

For more information, call the church at 860-355-1978.