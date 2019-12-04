Roxbury church sets Christmas fair

The Roxbury Congregational Church will hold its annual Country Church Christmas Fair Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature a silent auction of donated items of value, including antiques, art, hard goods and home goods; a silent auction of donated goods and services from local and regional stores; the sale of Christmas stocking stuffers, holiday gift baskets and holiday wreaths; the sale of homemade preserves, Cabot cheese and baked goods; a table of goods, including old book; a “Nice Twice” section”; and a “Fellowship Table” with cookbooks authored by several church members.

Lunch, featuring homemade sandwiches and soups, will be served at 11 a.m.

For more information, call the 24 Church St. church at 860-355-1978.