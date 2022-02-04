Roxbury chemist opens custom cake business

ROXBURY — Whenever Faith Arifian is baking, her digital scale is never far from her side.

“I weigh everything out. That way, the recipe comes out exactly the same every time I do it. In the case of flour, it doesn’t matter if it’s fluffed up — it will always be the same weight. Whereas, if I use a measuring cup, it’s a different amount every time,” said Arifian of Roxbury, 42, owner of Elemental Cakes, a custom cake business she opened in her home last summer.

Aside from being a baker, Arifian is a chemist and scientist.

She has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, a doctorate in organic chemistry and an master’s degree is business administration. After years working in the field, she now works remotely for a chemical company as an account manager. She bakes at night.

She considers Elemental Cakes a hobby — and said she’s having a lot of fun with it.

‘Crafty’

Arifian said she’s always been “crafty” and loves making things with her hands.

“When I was in college, I used to make handbags and jewelry and sell them,” said Arifian, a Woodbury native and mother of Nathan 3, and Ella, 4, with her husband Drew Arifian, an accountant.

By the time she had her first child, she had stopped tutoring and making crafts, but longed for a creative outlet.

She got into cakes by first creating cakes for her children’s birthday parties.

“It was my daughter’s first birthday, and I wanted to make her a cake. My mother-in-law used to teach pastry arts at Danbury High School and is an amazing baker. She has all the pastry bags and the piping tips for decorating,” Arifian said. “She helped me with the first cake — a lemon cake with blueberry filling and American buttercream frosting — and I absolutely loved it.”

By the time Arifian started Elemental Cakes, she had made six cakes for her kids, for all of their birthdays.

Her friends had encouraged her to take the plunge and start the business.

“I finally said, ‘Okay, I’ll do it!’” she said.

She then took a food-handling safety course and got a cottage food-operator license to become a certified home baker.

Within a few weeks, she was up and running. The name of the business is a nod to her chemistry background.

Arifian also makes custom cupcakes and cake pops. Customers come from all over Litchfield and Fairfield counties. She delivers everything she bakes.

All customers complete a form that lets them choose the look of their cake, and the flavor, fillings and frosting.

In the brief time since Arifian opened her business, she’s created cakes in the shape of a Chevrolet Corvette, a Dorito chip and a cube-shaped Minecraft-themed cake.

She said her greatest challenge is when someone wants something other than a standard round cake.

“This is when somebody wants something that’s not a standard square or standard circle size — such as cupcakes in the shape of a football helmet, that don’t fit on the standard size cake board,” she said.

Cupcakes have been fun to make as well, she said.

On one occasion, she created pull-apart dragon cupcakes with additional orange, red and yellow cupcakes in the shape of flames.

“It was the coolest thing ever,” she said.

Spreading the word

One of the best parts about the business, Arifian said, is all the people she’s met.

“I’m in a small town with a small commercial district,” she said, adding people have learned about Elemental Cakes by word of mouth.

A few months ago, the town asked her to create a retirement cake for Barbara Henry, Roxbury’s former first selectman. She made a welcome cake for the new, elected officials coming into town.

Arifian said she’s enjoying her hobby and hopes to keep it going.

“This is the best part of my personality,” she said.

