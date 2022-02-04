Roxbury chemist opens custom cake business Feb. 4, 2022 Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 7:47 p.m.
Faith Arifian, of Roxbury, is a full time chemist and is turning her hobby, baking and decorating cakes, into a new business called Elemental Cakes. Thursday, February 3, 2022, Roxbury, Conn.
ROXBURY — Whenever Faith Arifian is baking, her digital scale is never far from her side.
“I weigh everything out. That way, the recipe comes out exactly the same every time I do it. In the case of flour, it doesn’t matter if it’s fluffed up — it will always be the same weight. Whereas, if I use a measuring cup, it’s a different amount every time,” said Arifian of Roxbury, 42, owner of
Elemental Cakes, a custom cake business she opened in her home last summer.