Roxbury blessing of animals slated

Christ Episcopal Church in Roxbury will hold a rain or shine blessing of the animals Oct. 6 at 11 a.m.

welcomes all creatures, great and small, to come with their owners.

Pets should be leashed or properly contained to assure their safety as well as that of others. Individuals who would like to participate but whose pet would be too frightened or not easily transported are invited to bring a photo to the blessing.

A drawing for a $25 Petco gift card will be held at the 4 Wellers Bridge Road.

The Rev. Sherry Hardwick Thomas welcomes requests for local blessing house calls for larger animals or farms that are just too impossible to transport to the event.

For more information, call 860-355-3695 or email christchurchoffice@frontier.com to make an appointment.