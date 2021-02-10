Roxbury artist paints scenes from France and Litchfield County

ROXBURY — Artist Didier Malaquin believes one doesn’t have to travel far from home to find material to paint. All of his works are of places and items taken from his own neighborhood — whether he’s in France or Litchfield County.
“I find that you can always find beauty near or in one’s home. I will put together objects on a table and do a still life with a plant on my desk,” said Malaquin, whose first solo art exhibit will run at the Roxbury Public Library (Minor Memorial Library) community gallery, 23 S. St., from Feb. 27 to April 10.