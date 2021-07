ROXBURY - On July 24 at 10 a.m., the Roxbury Land Trust has invited landscape architect Karen Cowperthwaite to the River Road Preserve in Roxbury to give a talk on her newly created River Road Pollinator Garden. The event is free with advanced registration preferred. Space is limited to 15 people.

Cowperthwaite will discuss her plans for the garden — detailing layout design, plant selection, overall purpose of the garden, as well as the installation and maintenance process.