Roxbury: Moore to read from her new book 'Our Revolution'

ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will welcome author Honor Moore for a reading from her most recent book “Our Revolution” on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., on Zoom. There is no charge for this program, but registration is required. To RSVP, go online to www.minormemoriallibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.

Moore’s new book “Our Revolution” is a vivid and honest memoir/biography of her mother, an intimate history of the ideas and events that jolted America during the three decades after the Second World War, the library announcement said.