Roxbury Land Trust introduces Stutz preserve

The Roxbury Land Trust has announced the preservation of an additional 14.12 acres of space in town.

The Geraldine R. Stutz Preserve, donated by Ramarax Holdings LLLP and Defer LLLP, will protect woodlands and watercourses and is adjacent to Roxbury Town Open Space off Minor Bridge Road.

There are no trails on the preserve, but the land trust is preparing the property for public access.

“With generous property owners like Ramarax Holdings LLLP and Defer LLLP, the trust is able to successfully carry out our mission to conserve and protect open space and waterways and preserve Roxbury's history,” said RLT Executive Director Ann Astarita.

“Eventually we will be able to provide passive recreational access to these woods for the enjoyment of the public,” Astarita said.

Geraldine Stutz, a Roxbury resident, served as the innovative and president of Manhattan’s Henri Bendel department store for 29 years until her retirement in 1986.

Now entering its 50th year, the Roxbury Land Trust preserves 3,778 acres of farmland, woodlands, watercourses, wetlands and open space in Roxbury and neighboring communities since being established in 1970.

The trust maintains 32 preserves with more than 30 miles of hiking trails and three active farms, as well as offers a wide range of educational programs.

For more information, visit www.roxburylandtrust.org, email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.