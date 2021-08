ROXBURY — Heading the Roxbury Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidates for the Nov. 2 municipal election are Board of Finance member Patrick Roy for first selectman, and Kim Tester, vice chair of the Roxbury Zoning Commission, for selectwoman.

A slate of candidates was individually nominated and unanimously accepted, a Roxbury DTC announcement said, at a special meeting on Thursday evening, July 22, at Hurlburt Park Pavilion. The remainder of candidates are all incumbents.