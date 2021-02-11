Roxbury: 'Creating Connecticut' virtual talk Feb. 17

ROXBURY — Connecticut State Historian Walter W. Woodward will present “Creating Connecticut,” a free Minor Memorial Library virtual program and the title of his book, on Wednesday, Feb. 17. at 7 p.m. Registration is required online at www.minormemoriallibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.

Woodward, author of “Creating Connecticut, Critical Moments That Shaped a Great State,” published last year, discusses how people and events in Connecticut’s past played crucial roles in forming the culture and character of the state today.