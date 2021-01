2 1 of 2 Minor Memorial Library / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Minor Memorial Library / Contributed photo Show More Show Less



ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury and the Roxbury Conservation Commission are welcoming University of Arizona Oceanographer and Professor Joellen Russell as she presents a virtual program titled: “Climate and the Deep Blue Sea” on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m., via Zoom.

Participants can learn how Russell uses floats, supercomputers and satellites to predict future climate.