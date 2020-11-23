Roxbury Christmas fair will have new format

The Roxbury Congregational Church will hold its annual Country Church Christmas Fair this year, but with a twist due to COVID.

The fair will be held in three parts, each with different dates.

An online store will offer prepared food items such as chili, soup, peanut brittle and pies.

In addition, framed original works of fine art on consignment will be sold. These items would have been part of the annual art show and sale which was not held this year due to the pandemic.

The store is available at the church’s website at www.roxburychurch.org/fair through Dec. 1.

An online fair auction, featuring gift baskets, gift certificates for donated goods and services, curated silent auction items such as antiques and art, will be offered Nov. 27 through Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., also on the church’s website.

An outdoor fair, featuring the sale of hand-decorated wreaths, baked goods, third world crafts, and items from Goatboy Soap, Olive Oil Factory, and Mike’s Bees Honey, will be held Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prepared and frozen Chili and Soup will also be offered.

All attendees must wear a face mask and practice six-foot social distancing.

For more information, call the 24 Church St. church at 860-355-1978.