Roxbury Christmas fair under way

The Roxbury Congregational Church is holding its annual Country Church Christmas Fair this year, but with a twist due to COVID.

The fair, which kicked off last week, will continue with an online fair-auction, featuring gift baskets, gift certificates for donated goods and services, curated silent auction items such as antiques and art, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at www.roxburychurch.org/fair.

An outdoor fair, featuring the sale of hand-decorated wreaths, baked goods, third world crafts, and items from Goatboy Soap, Olive Oil Factory, and Mike’s Bees Honey, will be held Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prepared and frozen chili and soup will also be offered.

All attendees must wear a face mask and practice six-foot social distancing.

For more information, call the 24 Church St. church at 860-355-1978.