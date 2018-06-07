Roundabout work underway in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — The first phase of construction on a roundabout on Still River Drive is wrapping up, bringing the project closer to fruition.

Paving started last week on the roads leading up to the planned roundabout, which will replace a four-way stop between Still River Drive and Lanesville and Pickett District roads. A second phase that includes guiderail work on Pickett District Road began Monday, according to the Department of Public Works.

Mike Zarba, director of public works, said the work so far has been leading up to the final phases in which the roundabout will be created. The new street pattern is expected to make the intersection safer and reduce congestion during rush hour.

“Roundabouts are proven to be safer,” Zarba said.

He said roundabouts have lower speed limits and the circular design prevents T-bone collisions. Accidents, if any, tend to be minor, with much fewer injuries, he added.

The project was proposed during a traffic study the town completed several years ago. That study also showed there were delays on Still River off Route 7 and on Still River by Grove Street and Pumpkin Hill Road during the morning and evening commutes.

“This solution should cause these delays to be substantially less than what they’ve been in the past few years,” Zarba said.

Guerrera Construction Company Inc. was awarded the construction contract in April and began work early last month. The company has 200 calendars days to substantially complete it, according to Public Works updates on the project, which was designed by Tighe & Bond.

Zarba said they were able to bid the project last year, but waited to begin construction so it wouldn’t start in the fall and have to be suspended for the winter. The timing also allows for much of the work to be completed when school is out of session.

Still River Drive will remain open during the construction, but a lane might close at certain points in the work. Traffic won’t be allowed to turn northbound onto Pickett District Road from Still River Drive and trucks are encouraged to use a detour.

The $1.1 million project is paid for using a Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program grant funded by the Western Connecticut Council of Governments and the state Department of Transportation.

kkoerting@newstimes.com; 203-731-3345