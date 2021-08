Two brothers accused in Marathon County of posing as FedEx employees to steal money are now facing federal charges of money laundering.

A criminal complaint says 27-year-old Mario Amezcua-Cardenas and 20-year-old Moises Amezcua-Cardenas, of Rothschild, contacted employees at businesses in the Stevens Point, Rib Mountain and Wausau areas pretending to work for FedEx.