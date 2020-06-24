Rotary to offer second shredding event

The New Milford Rotary Club will hold a shred day June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center. Due to the success and huge turnout of the club’s recent document shredding event, club officials will provide another opportunity for residents to clear out their boxes of old documents and reclaim space in their homes and businesses. less The New Milford Rotary Club will hold a shred day June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center. Due to the success and huge turnout of the club’s recent document shredding event, club ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Rotary Club Of New Milford Photo: Courtesy Of Rotary Club Of New Milford Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rotary to offer second shredding event 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The New Milford Rotary Club will hold a shred day June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center.

Due to the success and huge turnout of the club’s recent document shredding event, club officials will provide another opportunity for residents to clear out their boxes of old documents and reclaim space in their homes and businesses.

FileShred’s massive Mobile Shredding Truck will be on site to shred documents, old pay stubs, receipts, bank statements, invoices, cancelled checks, tax forms, medical records, credit card statements, old bills and more.

There is no need to remove staples or paperclips.

Volunteers will unload the boxes. Safety procedures and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

There is no limit to the number of boxes brought to be shredded.

Open to residents of all towns.

The cost is $10 per box.