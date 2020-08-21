Rotary to hold shredding day Aug. 22

The New Milford Rotary Club will hold its third shred day Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

Due to the success and huge turnout of the club’s two other document shredding events this summer, club officials will provide another opportunity for residents to clear out their boxes of old documents and reclaim space in their homes and businesses.

FileShred’s massive Mobile Shredding Truck will be on site to shred documents, old pay stubs, receipts, bank statements, invoices, cancelled checks, tax forms, medical records, credit card statements, old bills and more.

There is no need to remove staples or paperclips.

Volunteers will unload the boxes. Safety procedures and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

There is no limit to the number of boxes brought to be shredded.

Open to residents of all towns.

The cost is $10 per box.