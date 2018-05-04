Rotary slates Shredding day

The Rotary Club of New Milford will host its spring cleanup community document shredding day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lore's Plaza parking lot on Route 7.

Residents are invited to bring documents such as old papers, pay stubs, receipts, bank statements, invoices, canceled checks, tax forms, medical records and credit card statements for shredding in the FileShred LLC mobile shredder.

The event is open to residents of all towns.

Staples and paper clips may be intact.

There is no limit to the number of boxes of documents that may be shredded.

Businesses are encouraged to attend.

Assistance will be available to help unload boxes.

The shredded material will go directly to recycling mills to be made into paper products.

Staff from the shredding company will handle the documents and will shred them while participants watch.

What could take many hours to shred at home can be shred on-site in minutes.

Last year, approximately 12,000 pounds of paper was collected, shredded and recycled to make new paper products.

Over six tons of paper were prevented from being added to the landfill, which translated into 130 trees that did not have to be cut down.

Over 100,000 pounds of paper have been shredded to date, saving over 1,000 trees.

The cost is $10 per standard copy paper-type box; larger boxes will cost a little more. Proceeds will benefit Rotary Club projects.

For information or to arrange for a large number of boxes to be shredded, call 860-350-2225.