Rotary grateful for ‘record turnout’ at ShredFests

To the Editor:

On June 6, the Rotary Club of New Milford held its 14th annual community document shredding day, ShredFest 2020, in the parking lot at Lore’s Plaza.

A record number of people and businesses lined up in cars and trucks, one hour before the event began, bringing hundreds of boxes of papers for shredding by FileShred’s massive mobile shredding truck.

Because of this record turnout, a second ShredFest took place on June 27 at the John Pettibone Community Center, a much larger venue, with another impressive participation of businesses and residents that filled the shredding truck.

During these two events approximately 24,000 pounds of documents, filling the trucks to capacity, was shredded that would have otherwise ended up in the landfill. This is 12 tons of shredded paper that will be recycled into other paper products, saving approximately 200 trees from destruction.

Since its inception in 2007, the New Milford Rotary Club has shredded approximately 175,000 pounds of documents, saving approximately 1,500 trees.

The Rotary Club would like to thank the following for their support in promoting ShredFest 2020 and helping to make it the most successful event to date: the Town of New Milford and the mayor’s office, the New Milford Police Department, The News-Times and The Spectrum, the New Milford Chamber of Commerce, Fat City Screen Printing and Embroidery and Unlimited Signs, Designs and Graphics.

The New Milford Rotary Club would especially like to thank the president of FileShred of Glastonbury, Peter Dowse, and his crew for their valued assistance with this event.

All money collected by the volunteers of the New Milford Rotary Club at ShredFest 2020, as at all of its popular events including Memorial Day Duck Race and Village Fair Fried Dough Booth, stays within our local community.

This enables us to contribute to projects such as school and educational enhancement, student scholarships and study-abroad opportunities, senior citizen projects, mask giveaways, food drives and many other local, civic, and environmental causes that improve the quality of life for all of our area residents.

Look for another community document shredding event coming this fall!

Please visit our website at www.NMRotary.org for information on future events and information on becoming a member.

Dr. Arthur Klein

Coordinator

Community Document Shredding Day