Rossiter to discuss, sign copies of new book in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will present a program with New Milford author Nan Rossiter Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.

Rossiter will talk about her new book, “Promises of the Heart: Savannah Skies Series, Book 1.”

Books will be available to purchase and be signed at the Main Street library.

In this first installment of the “Savannah Skies” series, Rossiter tells the story of a couple struggling to start a family and the young foster girl with a heart condition who changes their lives forever.

In the story, Macey and Ben Samuelson have much to be thankful for: great friends, a beautiful Victorian house on idyllic Tybee Island, and a rock-solid marriage.

The only thing missing is what they want the most—a child of their own.

After Macey’s fifth miscarriage in six years, she worries that the family they’ve always dreamed of having might be out of reach.

Her sister suggests adoption, but Macey and Ben aren’t interested in pursuing that option, that is, until fate—and a three-legged golden retriever—crosses their path and pries open the doors of their hearts.

Nine-year-old Harper Wheaton’s story isn’t an easy one, and after being dismissed from yet another foster home, she grows hurt, angry, and convinced she has no shot of finding her forever home.

Who wants to adopt a broken child with a weakening heart?

As a physician’s assistant, Macey meets lots of kids. She knows that Harper Wheaton’s a tough one, but understands she has struggled more than most.

Harper gets Macey and Ben thinking about all of the children who need homes, good homes, and adopt Harper into their growing love story.

Slowly, it begins to seem that the family they have always dreamed of is becoming a reality, but it isn’t until Harper goes missing that one thing suddenly becomes crystal clear: life is complicated—but love doesn’t have to be.

Rossiter explores themes of family, faith, romance, and the realistic struggle with infertility.

“Promises of the Heart” also touches on topics and causes that are dear to so many people, such as, Donate Life, AdoptUSKids, Locks of Love and Adopt-a-Pet.

Nan Rossiter is the award-winning and bestselling author of seven novels.

Her most recent novel, “Summer Dance,” was the 2018 winner of the Nancy Pearl Book Award.

She lives with her husband, Bruce, and a black Lab named Finn.

When she’s not working, she enjoys hiking with her family or curling up with a good book.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.