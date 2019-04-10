Rosen defends qualifications at Senate Judiciary hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's nominee to become deputy attorney general says he's qualified for the post, even though he has never worked as a prosecutor.

Jeffrey Rosen appeared for his confirmation hearing Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The longtime litigator currently serves as the deputy transportation secretary in the Trump administration. He had also worked as general counsel in the Office of Management and Budget.

Democrats have questioned whether Rosen is qualified for the position because he never worked in the Justice Department. They also questioned Rosen about whether he could be independent and push back on political pressure.

The deputy attorney general oversees major prosecutions, the department's criminal and national security divisions and U.S. attorney's offices across the nation.

Rosen would succeed the currently deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.