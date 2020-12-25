Rooted in community: images of trees in the Greater New Milford area

7 1of7The might of this lone tree creates a striking statement in front of the First Congregational Church of Kent.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 2of7Trees of all shapes and sizes adorn the rolling hills of Litchfield County. Even leafless for winter, these trees along Plumb Hill Road in Washington remind us of their grandeur and imperfect beauty.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 3of7On any given day, visitors to Harrybrooke Park in New Milford can find shade beneath a variety of trees. And the view while seeking refuge from the sun can be, if looking up, stunning. A change in perspective can make all the difference.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 4of7Reflection and relaxation can be found along the scenic Dorothy Diebold Lane in Roxbury, and in early winter, long shadows from the trees often play on fresh snow.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 5of7Fresh-fallen snow lightly protects the base of this tree along Curtis Road in Bridgewater.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 6of7Trees, like humans, are unique and beautiful in their own way and can thrive alongside one another even though they possess different traits, as evident by this magnificent tree that towers above evergreens at the edge of Straits Pond off Mountain Lake Road in Warren.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 7of7Leafless and vulnerable to the eye, even in the cold of winter, trees like these along Route 39 near its intersection with Cozier Hill in Sherman exude a raw beauty and truth that makes a powerful statement.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less