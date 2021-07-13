Rome court defends murder convictions of 2 U.S. friends FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press July 13, 2021 Updated: July 13, 2021 6:33 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo, Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, left, and his co-defendant Finnegan Lee Elder, both from the United States, wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they sit during a break of a hearing of their trial in Rome. A court in Italy is defending its conviction of the two young tourists from California for the 2019 murder of an Italian plainclothes police officer on a Rome street. Lawyers for the defendants on Tuesday, July 13, were provided copies of the written motivation for the Rome court's May 5 convictions and life sentences for 21-year-old Elder and 20-year-old Natale-Hjorth. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP, File) Remo Casilli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this May 5, 2021, file photo Judge Marina Finiti reads the verdict in the trial for the slaying of an Italian plainclothes police officer, in Rome. A court in Italy is defending its conviction of two young tourists from California for the 2019 murder of an Italian police officer on a Rome street. Lawyers for the defendants on Tuesday, July 13, were provided copies of the written motivation for the Rome court's May 5 convictions and life sentences for 21-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder and 20-year-old Gabriel Natale-Hjorth. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — A court in Italy is defending its conviction of two young tourists from California for the 2019 murder of an unarmed Italian plainclothes police officer on a Rome street, dismissing arguments of self-defense as patently implausible.
Lawyers for the defendants on Tuesday were provided copies of the written motivation for the Rome court’s May 5 convictions and life sentences for Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20.
FRANCES D'EMILIO