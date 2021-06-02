Romania launches drive to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds STEPHEN McGRATH and VADIM GHIRDA, Associated Press June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 4:56 p.m.
BUCHAREST (AP) — Romania on Wednesday started administering COVID-19 vaccines to young teenagers aged 12 to 15, after the European Medicines Agency approved use of the Pfizer jab last week for that age group in the 27-nation European Union.
National vaccination committee chief Valeriu Gheorghita said more than 2,100 appointments were made for children in the past 24 hours via the online national booking platform.
STEPHEN McGRATH and VADIM GHIRDA