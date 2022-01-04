Roethlisberger, Steelers top Browns to stay in playoff mix WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Jan. 3, 2022 Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 12:37 a.m.
1 of9 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a sign for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at Heinz Field as the teams warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates with outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) tries to get loose from Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the first half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger passed for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception in likely his last start at Heinz Field, and the Pittsburgh Steelers handled the listless Cleveland Browns 26-14 on Monday night to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Pittsburgh (8-7-1) needs a win at Baltimore next week combined with a loss by Indianapolis to Jacksonville to reach the playoffs for the 12th time in Roethlisberger's 18 seasons.